    Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show 2021

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Green Knights, a military motorcycle club, ride down the flight line prior to the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799423
    VIRIN: 210601-F-NI018-1001
    Filename: DOD_108374478
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show 2021, by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Defenders of Liberty Air Show
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW
    Striker Nation

