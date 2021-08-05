The Green Knights, a military motorcycle club, ride down the flight line prior to the Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 8, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799423
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-NI018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108374478
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show 2021, by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
