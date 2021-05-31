Groundbreaking ceremony for state’s second State Veterans Home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799361" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gov. David Y. Ige, City and County of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, State Adjutant General, family members of the late Sen. Daniel K. Akaka, a small number of community members, and a Veteran from each war era were on-hand to break ground for the new Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home (SVH) on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10 a.m.