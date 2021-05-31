Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thousands of Americans came to Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2021 to pay their respects to our nation’s heroes.



In this video, Colonel Michael Binetti, Chief of Staff of Arlington National Cemetery, shared the meaning of Memorial Day and guides the public through today’s National Memorial Day Observance.



Arlington National Cemetery represents the American people for past, present and future generations by laying to rest those few who have served our nation with dignity and honor, while immersing guests in the cemetery's living history. For those with loved one laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, today and every day is Memorial Day.



The U.S. Army Military District of Washington conducted a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony, where President Joseph Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This ceremony was followed by the Department of Defense observance program in the Memorial Amphitheater; where General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave the welcome address, Lloyd Austin III, Secretary of Defense, provided remarks, and President Joseph Biden shared a Memorial Day address to the nation.