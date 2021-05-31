Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery 2021

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Thousands of Americans came to Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2021 to pay their respects to our nation’s heroes.

    In this video, Colonel Michael Binetti, Chief of Staff of Arlington National Cemetery, shared the meaning of Memorial Day and guides the public through today’s National Memorial Day Observance.

    Arlington National Cemetery represents the American people for past, present and future generations by laying to rest those few who have served our nation with dignity and honor, while immersing guests in the cemetery's living history. For those with loved one laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, today and every day is Memorial Day.

    The U.S. Army Military District of Washington conducted a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony, where President Joseph Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This ceremony was followed by the Department of Defense observance program in the Memorial Amphitheater; where General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave the welcome address, Lloyd Austin III, Secretary of Defense, provided remarks, and President Joseph Biden shared a Memorial Day address to the nation.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 23:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799357
    VIRIN: 210531-A-IW468-999
    Filename: DOD_108373641
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

