    2d Cavalry Regiment tactical road march time lapse

    GERMANY

    05.21.2021

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from the 2d Cavalry Regiment conduct a 700 kilometer tactical road march from Germany to Hungary for Saber Guardian on May 21 - 24. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799318
    VIRIN: 210526-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_108372770
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment tactical road march time lapse, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TSAE
    2dCavalryRegiment
    StrongEurope
    SaberGuardian
    Defender21
    StorgerTogether

