U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, preform water training and an extraction during Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Fort Pickett, Va., May 21-22, 2021. A MCCRE is an exercise designed to formally evaluate a unit's combat readiness and if successful , the unit will achieve apex status and is deemed ready for global employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 08:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799308
|VIRIN:
|210517-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108372618
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2d LAR MCCRE B-Roll, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT