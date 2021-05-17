2d LAR MCCRE B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, preform water training and an extraction during Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Fort Pickett, Va., May 21-22, 2021. A MCCRE is an exercise designed to formally evaluate a unit's combat readiness and if successful , the unit will achieve apex status and is deemed ready for global employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi)