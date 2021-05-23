U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute a company battle course on range G-36, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 23, 2021. Echo Company conducted the battle course in the daytime and nighttime, with Marines from 2d Marine Regiment evaluating their performance. The event is the culmination of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, certifying the unit as an apex battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 01:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799280
|VIRIN:
|210523-M-AJ027-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108372054
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, G-36 Day/Night Ops, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT