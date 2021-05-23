Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G-36 Day/Night Ops

    CAMP LEJUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute a company battle course on range G-36, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 23, 2021. Echo Company conducted the battle course in the daytime and nighttime, with Marines from 2d Marine Regiment evaluating their performance. The event is the culmination of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, certifying the unit as an apex battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 01:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US

    Live-fire
    8th Marine Regiment
    Night Ops
    G-36
    Company Battle Course
    Apex Battalion

