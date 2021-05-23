G-36 Day/Night Ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, execute a company battle course on range G-36, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 23, 2021. Echo Company conducted the battle course in the daytime and nighttime, with Marines from 2d Marine Regiment evaluating their performance. The event is the culmination of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, certifying the unit as an apex battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)