Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FHL On the Way to Net Zero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett conducted a groundbreaking ceremony May 27, 2021 to build a $21.6 million electrical microgrid, which will make it the first Army installation to achieve Net Zero for critical operations. That means it will be capable of generating and distributing electricity for 14-days of energy resiliency. It is an important first step in scaling this type of energy self-sufficiency throughout the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 19:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799274
    VIRIN: 210527-O-AP697-045
    Filename: DOD_108371794
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FHL On the Way to Net Zero, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Microgrid to Generate Net Zero for Fort Hunter Liggett

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Net Zero
    microgrid
    energy resiliency
    electric resiliency
    The Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate Sustainment and Resiliency Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT