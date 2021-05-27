FHL On the Way to Net Zero

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Hunter Liggett conducted a groundbreaking ceremony May 27, 2021 to build a $21.6 million electrical microgrid, which will make it the first Army installation to achieve Net Zero for critical operations. That means it will be capable of generating and distributing electricity for 14-days of energy resiliency. It is an important first step in scaling this type of energy self-sufficiency throughout the Department of Defense.