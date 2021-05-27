FHL On the Way to Net Zero

Fort Hunter Liggett conducted a groundbreaking ceremony May 27, 2021 to build a $21.6 million electrical microgrid, which will make it the first Army installation to achieve Net Zero for critical operations. That means it will be capable of generating and distributing electricity for 14-days of energy resiliency. It is an important first step in scaling this type of energy self-sufficiency throughout the Department of Defense.
|05.27.2021
|05.28.2021 19:12
|Video Productions
|799274
|210527-O-AP697-045
|DOD_108371794
|00:02:55
|CA, US
|0
|0
Microgrid to Generate Net Zero for Fort Hunter Liggett
