President Joe Biden gives a speech during his administration's first Presidential visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021. President Biden discusses sacrifices made by service members, and his appreciation for their service in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799260
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-NF995-102
|Filename:
|DOD_108371495
|Length:
|00:23:06
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Biden Addresses Joint Base Langley-Eustis, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
