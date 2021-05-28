Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Addresses Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    President Joe Biden gives a speech during his administration's first Presidential visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 28, 2021. President Biden discusses sacrifices made by service members, and his appreciation for their service in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:19
    Category: Interviews
    Location: VA, US

    President
    POTUS
    Biden
    JBLE
    633ABW
    1FW

