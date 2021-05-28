Toussaint says Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint wants visitors to more than 400 Corps operated lakes in 43 states to know that "Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns." In this public service announcement, Toussaint provides insight and tips to help make your summer recreation experience more safe when boating and swimming. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)