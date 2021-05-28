Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toussaint says Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint wants visitors to more than 400 Corps operated lakes in 43 states to know that "Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns." In this public service announcement, Toussaint provides insight and tips to help make your summer recreation experience more safe when boating and swimming. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 15:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799251
    VIRIN: 210528-A-EO110-1001
    Filename: DOD_108371037
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    This work, Toussaint says Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Swimming
    Corps of Engineers
    Life Jackets
    Boating
    Water Safety

