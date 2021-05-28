U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint wants visitors to more than 400 Corps operated lakes in 43 states to know that "Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns." In this public service announcement, Toussaint provides insight and tips to help make your summer recreation experience more safe when boating and swimming. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 15:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|799251
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-EO110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108371037
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Toussaint says Life Jackets Worn Nobody Mourns, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
