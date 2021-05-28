Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS visits Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Air Force One lands at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia May 28, 2021 . President Biden makes his first visit to JBLE during his presidency to meet with Airmen, Soliders and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman John Foister)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799250
    VIRIN: 210528-F-XR527-7001
    Filename: DOD_108371033
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, POTUS visits Joint Base Langley-Eustis, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    POTUS
    633 ABW
    FLOTUS
    JBLE
    1 FW

