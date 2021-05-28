Air Force One lands at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia May 28, 2021 . President Biden makes his first visit to JBLE during his presidency to meet with Airmen, Soliders and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman John Foister)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799250
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-XR527-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108371033
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POTUS visits Joint Base Langley-Eustis, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
