    Exploring the Connection Between the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Memorial Day #ANCTUS100

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    As part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration this November, Arlington National Cemetery Historian Tim Frank and National Park Service Interpretive Park Ranger Heidi Dietze share the historical connection between Memorial Day and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Drawing on American military history going back to the Civil War, Frank and Dietze detail how the creation of the Tomb and its connection to Memorial Day sought to heal the country's divide in the wake of the Civil War. #ANCTUS100

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799242
    VIRIN: 210520-A-IW468-999
    Filename: DOD_108370972
    Length: 00:07:50
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

