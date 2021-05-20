Exploring the Connection Between the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Memorial Day #ANCTUS100

As part of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration this November, Arlington National Cemetery Historian Tim Frank and National Park Service Interpretive Park Ranger Heidi Dietze share the historical connection between Memorial Day and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Drawing on American military history going back to the Civil War, Frank and Dietze detail how the creation of the Tomb and its connection to Memorial Day sought to heal the country's divide in the wake of the Civil War. #ANCTUS100
