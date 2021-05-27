Flags In 2021

As part of Arlington National Cemetery’s virtual visitation initiatives, we are pleased to share this #FlagsIn video with the public. For the first time in over 20 years, soldiers from the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) were joined by members from the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the United States Air Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard to place flags at every gravesite, columbarium court column, and niche wall column at Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|798495
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-IW468-999
|Filename:
|DOD_108369796
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
