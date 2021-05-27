Flags In 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of Arlington National Cemetery’s virtual visitation initiatives, we are pleased to share this #FlagsIn video with the public. For the first time in over 20 years, soldiers from the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) were joined by members from the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the United States Air Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard to place flags at every gravesite, columbarium court column, and niche wall column at Arlington National Cemetery.