    Flags In 2021

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    As part of Arlington National Cemetery’s virtual visitation initiatives, we are pleased to share this #FlagsIn video with the public. For the first time in over 20 years, soldiers from the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) were joined by members from the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the United States Air Force, and the U.S. Coast Guard to place flags at every gravesite, columbarium court column, and niche wall column at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 12:31
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

