Understanding Your Ride: Motorcycle Safety Tips

Understanding your bike is a critical part of motorcycle safety. This Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) video PSA is part of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.
The campaign launched April 26, 2021 and aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 10:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|796814
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-TZ524-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_108367951
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT