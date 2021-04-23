Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Understanding Your Ride: Motorcycle Safety Tips

    04.23.2021

    Video by Catalina Magee 

    Naval Safety Center

    Understanding your bike is a critical part of motorcycle safety. This Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) video PSA is part of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.

    The campaign launched April 26, 2021 and aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.

    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 10:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 796814
    VIRIN: 210423-N-TZ524-1013
    Filename: DOD_108367951
    Length: 00:00:42
    Motorcycle Safety
    NAVSAFECEN
    Motor Vehicle Safety Campaign
    You Are the Key

