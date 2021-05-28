Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Research Altitude Chambers Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing unveils the Research Altitude Chambers in a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 28, 2021. The Altitude Training team provides altitude chamber training for over 800 aircrew per year, serving USAFSAM students, cadre, and local aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796811
    VIRIN: 210528-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108367946
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Research Altitude Chambers Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    WPAFB
    HPW
    711th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT