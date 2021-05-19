Boating Safety with Captain Dave

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Safety Center “Boating Safety” Video PSA in support of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" Motor Vehicle Safety campaign. The campaign, launched April 26, 2021, aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices. Campaign topics cover private motor vehicles as well as recreational motor vehicles to include off-road and all-terrain vehicles, motorized electric scooters and boats. The Naval Safety Center acts as the safety advocate for the fleet by preserving warfighting capabilities and combat lethality through the use of modern technology to maintain statistical data, identify hazards and reduce risk to people and resources.