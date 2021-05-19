Series of B-Roll of Exchange Associates Teleworking from Home during the Pandemic.
During the Pandemic, the Exchange Implementation of an enterprise-wide telework program, to enable 3000 associates to work from home. When facilities closed, associates supported operations in other locations. Through these efforts, the Exchange avoided layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796615
|VIRIN:
|052721-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108365467
|Length:
|00:11:04
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Associates Teleworking from home during COVID-19, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
