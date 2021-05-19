Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Associates Teleworking from home during COVID-19

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Series of B-Roll of Exchange Associates Teleworking from Home during the Pandemic.

    During the Pandemic, the Exchange Implementation of an enterprise-wide telework program, to enable 3000 associates to work from home. When facilities closed, associates supported operations in other locations. Through these efforts, the Exchange avoided layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796615
    VIRIN: 052721-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108365467
    Length: 00:11:04
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Exchange Associates Teleworking from home during COVID-19, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    Teleworking during COVID-19

