Exchange Associates Teleworking from home during COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796615" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Series of B-Roll of Exchange Associates Teleworking from Home during the Pandemic.



During the Pandemic, the Exchange Implementation of an enterprise-wide telework program, to enable 3000 associates to work from home. When facilities closed, associates supported operations in other locations. Through these efforts, the Exchange avoided layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic.