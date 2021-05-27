Summer is almost here! That also means the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is about to begin.
In this episode, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros gives some summer safety tips to keep you and your family safe. He also talks about how you can prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.
Be sure to watch to the end to hear this month's Bravo Zulu... (hint) it comes from our PWD team down south in Key West.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 09:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|796601
|VIRIN:
|210527-N-TZ363-414
|Filename:
|DOD_108365372
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - May 2021 - Summer Safety and Hurricane Preparedness, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
