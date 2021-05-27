NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - May 2021 - Summer Safety and Hurricane Preparedness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Summer is almost here! That also means the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is about to begin.



In this episode, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros gives some summer safety tips to keep you and your family safe. He also talks about how you can prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.



Be sure to watch to the end to hear this month's Bravo Zulu... (hint) it comes from our PWD team down south in Key West.