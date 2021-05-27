Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - May 2021 - Summer Safety and Hurricane Preparedness

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Summer is almost here! That also means the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is about to begin.

    In this episode, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros gives some summer safety tips to keep you and your family safe. He also talks about how you can prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

    Be sure to watch to the end to hear this month's Bravo Zulu... (hint) it comes from our PWD team down south in Key West.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 09:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 796601
    VIRIN: 210527-N-TZ363-414
    Filename: DOD_108365372
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - May 2021 - Summer Safety and Hurricane Preparedness, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Southeast
    COMMS

