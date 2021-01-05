Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Tortoise at Marine Corps Air Station Control Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    On April 5, 2021 the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site (TRACRS) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms released a group of 98 juvenile desert tortoises into the wild. The tortoises were protected and raised in the TRACRS facility and were monitored as part of the MCAGCC translocation program. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video produced by Mary Estacion)

