Desert Tortoise at Marine Corps Air Station Control Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796486" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On April 5, 2021 the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site (TRACRS) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms released a group of 98 juvenile desert tortoises into the wild. The tortoises were protected and raised in the TRACRS facility and were monitored as part of the MCAGCC translocation program. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video produced by Mary Estacion)