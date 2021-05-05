Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Flag 21-2 NOLF Choctaw Forward Operating Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Dowe 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command developed the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment to create a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.
    Ten units from different bases across the Air Force participated in the AGILE FLAG 21-2 experiment which established a lead wing, aligning squadrons from different locations under a single commander, enhancing their readiness as a team before deploying into a contested environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796461
    VIRIN: 210503-F-PE983-2138
    Filename: DOD_108362992
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Flag 21-2 NOLF Choctaw Forward Operating Base, by SrA Sarah Dowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Experiment
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    READYAF
    AGILEFLAG212
    NOLF Choctaw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT