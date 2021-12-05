The Future Behind Us - CDEC at Fort Hunter Liggett

Lt. Col. James Armstrong presents the Combat Development Experimentation Center's history at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. CDEC was the engine for peacetime innovation that carried the U.S. Army to dominance. Testing at FHL not only set the groundwork for a long list of technology and tactics, but was the earliest version of our national training centers that transformed the Army in the early 1980s.
