    The Future Behind Us - CDEC at Fort Hunter Liggett

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. James Armstrong presents the Combat Development Experimentation Center's history at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. CDEC was the engine for peacetime innovation that carried the U.S. Army to dominance. Testing at FHL not only set the groundwork for a long list of technology and tactics, but was the earliest version of our national training centers that transformed the Army in the early 1980s.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 18:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796373
    VIRIN: 210512-O-AP697-202
    Filename: DOD_108361792
    Length: 00:12:02
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Future Behind Us - CDEC at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FHL80th
    CDEC
    Combat Development Experimentation Center

