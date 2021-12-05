The Future Behind Us - CDEC at Fort Hunter Liggett

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. James Armstrong presents the Combat Development Experimentation Center's history at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. CDEC was the engine for peacetime innovation that carried the U.S. Army to dominance. Testing at FHL not only set the groundwork for a long list of technology and tactics, but was the earliest version of our national training centers that transformed the Army in the early 1980s.