    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Return to Home Port

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Seaman Alexander Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2021) – U.S. Sailors man the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island, May 25, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island May 25 after a deployment with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander B. Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796351
    VIRIN: 210525-N-KB540-1001
    Filename: DOD_108361512
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Return to Home Port, by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

