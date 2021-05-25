USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Return to Home Port

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2021) – U.S. Sailors man the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island, May 25, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island May 25 after a deployment with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander B. Williams)