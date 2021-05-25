USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Return to Home Port

SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2021) – U.S. Sailors man the rails as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to Naval Air Station North Island, May 25, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island May 25 after a deployment with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander B. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796351
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-KB540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108361512
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
