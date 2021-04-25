Naval Safety Center “Distracted Driving” Video PSA in support of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" to Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.
The campaign launched April 26, 2021, aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 15:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|796338
|VIRIN:
|210425-N-N0114-1004
|PIN:
|114004
|Filename:
|DOD_108361288
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motor Vehicle Safety PSA Distracted Driving - The Lipstick Edition, by Sarah Langdon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
