    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motor Vehicle Safety PSA Distracted Driving - The Lipstick Edition

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Sarah Langdon 

    Naval Safety Center

    Naval Safety Center “Distracted Driving” Video PSA in support of NAVSAFECEN’s 2021 "You're the Key" to Motor Vehicle Safety campaign.

    The campaign launched April 26, 2021, aims to increase awareness on the top contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents, and inform Sailors and Marines on ways they can reduce the likelihood and severity of motor vehicle mishaps through appropriate risk management strategies and best practices.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:23
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Distracted Driving
    Motor Vehicle Safety
    NAVSAFECEN
    You're the Key

