    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Personal Watercraft Safety

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Summer is coming and I’m sure everyone is excited to be able to get back out to the lake! With that in mind, many visitors love to bring their personal watercraft, such as jet skis, wave runners, and sea doos out to the lake. While it’s fun and makes for a great day, there are many safety rules that also need to be followed before hopping on a jet ski!

    If you were born after September 1, 1993, it is mandatory that you complete a certified boater education course and must be 13 years of age or older. If not, you can still ride but you must be with another rider that is 18 years of age or older and completed a boater safety course if born after Sept. 1, 1993.

    Once you have completed these requirements, it is also very important to make sure you have the mandatory equipment on your personal watercraft. Each watercraft must have:
    * A lifejacket worn by each person on board
    * A coast guard approved B-1 Fire extinguisher
    * An approved sound signaling device, such as a whistle or a horn
    * An engine cut off lanyard attached to the driver
    * A proper display of a registration decal
    * A certificate of Numbers and a Driver’s license or ID card
    * A functioning backfire flame arrestor and passive ventilation system

    Once you have made sure all equipment is on board, it is also a good idea to brush up on the laws before getting on the water. Some important laws to always remember are:
    * Make sure not to operate your watercraft within 50 feet of another PWC, boat, vessel, person, or land unless you are traveling at an idle speed that does not produce a wake
    * Do not operate your Personal Watercraft at night, safe operation is from sunrise until sunset
    * Do not jump the wake of other vessels recklessly or unnecessarily close

    We hope you get out there and have a great time, and a great summer! Thanks for watching and remember to always wear your life jacket!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 12:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796315
    VIRIN: 210428-A-ZS026-029
    Filename: DOD_108361123
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Personal Watercraft Safety, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recreation
    Jet Ski
    Water Safety

