    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Memorial Day Safety Message

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Watch this video with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District Commander Col. Ken Reed for helpful safety tips. Stay safe and wear your life jacket this Memorial Day 2021 weekend!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 12:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796314
    VIRIN: 210507-A-ZS026-134
    Filename: DOD_108361079
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Memorial Day Safety Message, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Memorial Day
    Fort Worth

