Watch this video with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District Commander Col. Ken Reed for helpful safety tips. Stay safe and wear your life jacket this Memorial Day 2021 weekend!
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 12:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|796314
|VIRIN:
|210507-A-ZS026-134
|Filename:
|DOD_108361079
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Memorial Day Safety Message, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT