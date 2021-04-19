210523-N-PI330-1001 ARABIAN SEA (May 23, 2021)- Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) move ordnance in the Arabian Sea, May 23. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796221
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-PI330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360260
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations, by PO3 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT