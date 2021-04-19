Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210523-N-PI330-1001 ARABIAN SEA (May 23, 2021)- Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) move ordnance in the Arabian Sea, May 23. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)