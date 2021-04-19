Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.19.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Miller 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    210519-N-MY760-1003 ARABIAN SEA (May 19, 2021)- Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) build munitions in the Arabian Sea, May 19. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph T. Miller/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796212
    VIRIN: 210519-N-MY760-1003
    Filename: DOD_108360246
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations, by SA Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT