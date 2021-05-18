Eisenhower Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

210519-N-OB471-1001 ARABIAN SEA (May 19, 2021) - Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conduct flight operations in the Arabian Sea, May 19. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf)
|05.18.2021
|05.25.2021 04:31
|B-Roll
|796209
|210519-N-OB471-1001
|DOD_108360243
|00:01:55
|ARABIAN SEA
|0
|0
