    Airborne Signal Recruitment Video Featuring Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, NC describe their experience of being a member of an airborne unit as signaleers. (U.S. Army Product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796069
    VIRIN: 210424-A-KJ112-001
    Filename: DOD_108358429
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Signal Recruitment Video Featuring Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd airborne division
    paratroopers
    recruitment
    signal
    fort bragg
    airborne

