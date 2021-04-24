Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division on Fort Bragg, NC describe their experience of being a member of an airborne unit as signaleers. (U.S. Army Product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796069
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-KJ112-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108358429
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airborne Signal Recruitment Video Featuring Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
