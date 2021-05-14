Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASAC's current and former top leaders talk AER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    BG Garrick Harmon, CSM Sean Rice, and BG Doug Lowrey sit down to talk about the Army Emergency Relief program and how important it is for soldiers. The AER campaign runs through the end of May.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 08:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796036
    VIRIN: 210524-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108358107
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC's current and former top leaders talk AER, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tim Hanson
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT