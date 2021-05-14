BG Garrick Harmon, CSM Sean Rice, and BG Doug Lowrey sit down to talk about the Army Emergency Relief program and how important it is for soldiers. The AER campaign runs through the end of May.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 08:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796036
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-IK167-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108358107
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USASAC's current and former top leaders talk AER, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT