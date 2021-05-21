The 6th Maintenance Group does a lot to ensure our aircraft are mission ready and can help fuel the fight! This video contains an insight on important steps to ensuring the KC-135 Stratotankers located at MacDill Air Force base are in the best operating condition possible.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 18:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795875
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-GI539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355542
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 6th Maintenance Group, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
