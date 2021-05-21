Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 6th Maintenance Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Maintenance Group does a lot to ensure our aircraft are mission ready and can help fuel the fight! This video contains an insight on important steps to ensuring the KC-135 Stratotankers located at MacDill Air Force base are in the best operating condition possible.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 18:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795875
    VIRIN: 210521-F-GI539-1001
    Filename: DOD_108355542
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 6th Maintenance Group, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Maintainers
    Aircraft Hangar
    6th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT