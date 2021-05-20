USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Mental Toughness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Lynnea Vis, embedded mental health provider aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks about the mental resilience and the many resources available to Sailors aboard the ship during deployment. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)