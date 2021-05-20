Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Mental Toughness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Lynnea Vis, embedded mental health provider aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks about the mental resilience and the many resources available to Sailors aboard the ship during deployment. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795872
    VIRIN: 210520-N-VY375-1001
    Filename: DOD_108355406
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Mental Toughness, by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    mental health
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT