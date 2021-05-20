PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Lynnea Vis, embedded mental health provider aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks about the mental resilience and the many resources available to Sailors aboard the ship during deployment. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 18:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795872
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-VY375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355406
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Mental Toughness, by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
