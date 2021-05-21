DLA Land and Maritime Battery Testing Lab (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795812" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Batteries are crucial to any mission. At DLA's Battery Testing Lab, located within the Product Test Center, DLA Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio, skilled engineers are testing the BA5590 battery to ensure it meets all requirements. In the end, it's all about supply chain security and supporting the warfighter. #WarfighterAlways #DLALandandMaritime