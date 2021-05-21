Batteries are crucial to any mission. At DLA's Battery Testing Lab, located within the Product Test Center, DLA Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio, skilled engineers are testing the BA5590 battery to ensure it meets all requirements. In the end, it's all about supply chain security and supporting the warfighter. #WarfighterAlways #DLALandandMaritime
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
This work, DLA Land and Maritime Battery Testing Lab (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
