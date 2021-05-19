Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21

    EL SALVADOR

    05.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darien Perez 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Joint Task Force-Bravo made their way down to EL Salvador for Resolute Sentinel 21. Here they provident humanitarian aid to the local population in the form of medical assistance, surgeries needed by the local population and by vaccinating cattle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 13:13
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 795805
    VIRIN: 051921-F-RX899-001
    Filename: DOD_108354507
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: SV

