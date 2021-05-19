Joint Task Force-Bravo made their way down to EL Salvador for Resolute Sentinel 21. Here they provident humanitarian aid to the local population in the form of medical assistance, surgeries needed by the local population and by vaccinating cattle.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 13:13
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|795805
|VIRIN:
|051921-F-RX899-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108354507
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
