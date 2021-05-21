Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Land and Maritime Battery Testing Lab (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Batteries are crucial to any mission. At DLA's Battery Testing Lab, located within the Product Test Center, DLA Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio, skilled engineers are testing the BA5590 battery to ensure it meets all requirements. In the end, it's all about supply chain security and supporting the warfighter. #WarfighterAlways #DLALandandMaritime 

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 11:56
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Land and Maritime Battery Testing Lab (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Battery Testing

