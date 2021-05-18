CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo--Soldiers with the explosive ordnance disposal team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force test explosive and non-explosive vehicle entry methods outside Priština/Prishtinë on May 18, 2021. The team tested entry methods to ensure they maintain the capability of entering and clearing suspicious vehicles if the need arises.
|05.18.2021
|05.21.2021 09:38
|Package
|795760
|210518-A-TN401-323
|DOD_108353951
|00:01:11
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|0
|0
This work, KFOR EOD tests explosive and non-explosive vehicle entry methods, by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
