    KFOR EOD tests explosive and non-explosive vehicle entry methods

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    05.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo--Soldiers with the explosive ordnance disposal team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force test explosive and non-explosive vehicle entry methods outside Priština/Prishtinë on May 18, 2021. The team tested entry methods to ensure they maintain the capability of entering and clearing suspicious vehicles if the need arises.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:38
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 

    This work, KFOR EOD tests explosive and non-explosive vehicle entry methods, by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    KFOR
    Regional Command East
    EOD
    StrongEurope
    vehicle entry

