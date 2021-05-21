Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wear Your Lifejacket To Work Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    It’s Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day! The Southwestern Division wants to remind everyone to always wear a properly fitted, Coast Guard approved lifejacket. If you’re wearing your life jacket at work today, snap a picture and share on social media with hashtags #lifejacket2work and #safeboating.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795754
    VIRIN: 210521-A-QP147-001
    Filename: DOD_108353934
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear Your Lifejacket To Work Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    water safety
    SWD
    safeboating
    lifejacket2work

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT