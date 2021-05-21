Wear Your Lifejacket To Work Day

It’s Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day! The Southwestern Division wants to remind everyone to always wear a properly fitted, Coast Guard approved lifejacket. If you’re wearing your life jacket at work today, snap a picture and share on social media with hashtags #lifejacket2work and #safeboating.
