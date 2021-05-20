1-82 Field Artillery Dynamic Front

Sgt. Stacy Baldwin, Spc. Frank Miranda and Spc. William Cousins, 1st Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, prepare, load and fire rounds down range during Dynamic Front in Torun, Poland, May 20. Dynamic Front is an annual U.S. Army Europe exercise focused on the readiness and interoperability of U.S. Army, joint service and allied and partner nations' artillery and fire support working together in a multinational environment.
|05.20.2021
|05.21.2021 07:05
|B-Roll
|795729
|210520-A-CH123-0001
|210520
|DOD_108353791
|00:04:18
|PL
|1
|1
