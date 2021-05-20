Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-82 Field Artillery Dynamic Front

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Stacy Baldwin, Spc. Frank Miranda and Spc. William Cousins, 1st Battalion 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, prepare, load and fire rounds down range during Dynamic Front in Torun, Poland, May 20. Dynamic Front is an annual U.S. Army Europe exercise focused on the readiness and interoperability of U.S. Army, joint service and allied and partner nations' artillery and fire support working together in a multinational environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 07:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795729
    VIRIN: 210520-A-CH123-0001
    PIN: 210520
    Filename: DOD_108353791
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-82 Field Artillery Dynamic Front, by SSG Christopher Hammond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRONHORSE
    Field Artillery
    Poland
    First Team
    Dynamic Front
    DynamicFront
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT