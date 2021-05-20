Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG continues to surge capacity at local food banks

    THREE POINTS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents at a food bank in Three Points, Ariz., May 20, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795689
    VIRIN: 210520-Z-CC902-0001
    Filename: DOD_108353328
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: THREE POINTS, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG continues to surge capacity at local food banks, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tucson
    Arizona National Guard
    soldiers
    food banks
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

