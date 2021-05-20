Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents at a food bank in Three Points, Ariz., May 20, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 23:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795689
|VIRIN:
|210520-Z-CC902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353328
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|THREE POINTS, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG continues to surge capacity at local food banks, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
