    Washington Army National Guard Soldier lives his childhood dream of becoming a Soldier

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Private 1st Class Nick Rich, a Combat Engineer (12B) with Bravo Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, has always had a childhood dream of becoming a Soldier. Rich talks about his training with the Husky Vehicle Mounted Mine Detector (VMMD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on May 19, 2021, and how following his brother's footsteps lead him to be a Combat Engineer with the Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 00:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795665
    VIRIN: 210519-A-CH682-791
    Filename: DOD_108352811
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Army National Guard Soldier lives his childhood dream of becoming a Soldier, by SGT Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Engineer
    Washington
    Army
    National Guard
    12B
    898th Brigade Engineer Battalion

