Washington Army National Guard Soldier lives his childhood dream of becoming a Soldier

Private 1st Class Nick Rich, a Combat Engineer (12B) with Bravo Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, has always had a childhood dream of becoming a Soldier. Rich talks about his training with the Husky Vehicle Mounted Mine Detector (VMMD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on May 19, 2021, and how following his brother's footsteps lead him to be a Combat Engineer with the Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)
