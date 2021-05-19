Washington Army National Guard Soldier lives his childhood dream of becoming a Soldier

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Private 1st Class Nick Rich, a Combat Engineer (12B) with Bravo Company, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, has always had a childhood dream of becoming a Soldier. Rich talks about his training with the Husky Vehicle Mounted Mine Detector (VMMD) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on May 19, 2021, and how following his brother's footsteps lead him to be a Combat Engineer with the Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)