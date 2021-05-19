Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health Awareness Month Message from Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, and Command Sergeant Major Bruce Ecclestone, Washington State Senior Enlisted Advisor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, and Command Sergeant Major Bruce Ecclestone, Washington State Senior Enlisted Advisor speak about mental health awareness and seeking help. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 00:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795660
    VIRIN: 210519-A-CH682-200
    Filename: DOD_108352731
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month Message from Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, and Command Sergeant Major Bruce Ecclestone, Washington State Senior Enlisted Advisor, by SGT Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Washington
    Army
    National Guard
    Mental Health Awareness
    Joint Services Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT