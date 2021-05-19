Mental Health Awareness Month Message from Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, and Command Sergeant Major Bruce Ecclestone, Washington State Senior Enlisted Advisor

Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard, and Command Sergeant Major Bruce Ecclestone, Washington State Senior Enlisted Advisor speak about mental health awareness and seeking help. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|05.19.2021
|05.21.2021 00:38
|Package
|795660
|210519-A-CH682-200
|DOD_108352731
|00:02:00
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
