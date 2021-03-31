This video takes an inside look of the RAVEN indoctrination training, lead by the Air National Guard in Charlotte, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 18:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795654
|VIRIN:
|210331-Z-TI301-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108352689
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAVEN Apprentice Training Air Guard, by TSgt Freedom Huggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
