U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Lewisville Lake Fisheries Structures Deployment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Lewisville and Grapevine Lake staffs partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries Division May 5, 2021, to deploy fisheries habitat structures at Lewisville Lake to provide improved fishing at five locations on the lake.



Read more about this initiative here: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2605403/army-corps-of-engineers-and-texas-parks-and-wildlife-deploy-fisheries-habitat-s/



Locations and GPS coordinates of each structure are:

1. Stewart Creek Park Fishing Pier: 33.081591, -96.922804

2. Tribute Golf Course: 33.101330, -96.919662

3. Hidden Cove: 33.116836, -96.932572

4. Cottonwood Marina: 33.135375, -96.945709

5. Eagle Point Marina: 33.082101, -97.012573