    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Lewisville Lake Fisheries Structures Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Lewisville and Grapevine Lake staffs partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries Division May 5, 2021, to deploy fisheries habitat structures at Lewisville Lake to provide improved fishing at five locations on the lake.

    Read more about this initiative here: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2605403/army-corps-of-engineers-and-texas-parks-and-wildlife-deploy-fisheries-habitat-s/

    Locations and GPS coordinates of each structure are:
    1. Stewart Creek Park Fishing Pier: 33.081591, -96.922804
    2. Tribute Golf Course: 33.101330, -96.919662
    3. Hidden Cove: 33.116836, -96.932572
    4. Cottonwood Marina: 33.135375, -96.945709
    5. Eagle Point Marina: 33.082101, -97.012573

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 16:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795636
    VIRIN: 210505-A-ZS026-327
    Filename: DOD_108352395
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Lewisville Lake Fisheries Structures Deployment, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fishing
    Environmental Stewardship
    Lewisville Lake
    Texas Parks and Wildlife

