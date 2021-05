Southwestern Division's regulatory role in new Texas dam on Bois d'Arc Lake

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HI. I’M BRIGIDEAR GENERAL CHRISTOPHER BECK, THE COMMANDER AND DIVISION ENGINEER FOR THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SOUTHWESTERN DIVISON.



I AM HERE TODAY AT BOIS D’ARC LAKE IN NORTH TEXAS, THE FIRST NEW MAJOR RESERVOIR IN TEXAS IN OVER 30 YEARS. BEHIND ME YOU CAN SEE THE DAM THAT WILL IMPOUND 16,400 ACRES OF WATER IN THIS VALLEY. THE LAKE WILL BE A NEW SOURCE OF WATER FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES SERVED BY THE NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT.



BUT THIS ISN’T A CORPS OF ENGINEERS CONSTRUCTED AND MANAGED LAKE, SO YOU MIGHT BE WONDERING JUST WHAT ROLE WE PLAYED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT.



THROUGH THE CORPS REGULATORY PROGRAM, WE ARE THE AUTHORIZATION AUTHORITY FOR ACTIONS IN OR AFFECTING NAVIGABLE WATERS OF THE U.S. UNDER THE AUTHORITY OF SECTION 10 OF THE RIVERS AND HARBORS ACT OF 1899.



WE ALSO EVALUATE AND AUTHORIZE ACTIONS INVOLVING THE DISCHARGE OF DREDGED OR FILL MATERIAL INTO WATERS OF THE US, INCLUDING WETLANDS, UNDER SECTION 404 OF THE CLEAN WATER ACT AND THE TRANSPORTATION OF DREDGED MATERIAL FOR DISPOSAL IN THE OCEAN UNDER SECTION 103 OF THE MARINE PROTECTION, RESEARCH AND SANCTUARIES ACT.



BOTH PUBLIC AND PRIVATE LANDOWNERS MAY REQUIRE DEPARTMENT OF ARMY PERMITS FROM THE CORPS PRIOR TO BEGINNING SUCH ACTION, DEPENDING ON THE ACTIVITY OR LOCATION.



FOR THIS LAKE PROJECT, WE BEGAN OVER 15 YEARS AGO, WORKING WITH THE APPLICANT - THE NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT, AND FEDERAL AND STATE AGENCIES SUCH AS THE EPA, U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE, TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE, TEXAS HISTORICAL COMMISSION, AND THE CADDO NATION TO IDENTIFY AND DEAL WITH THE ANTICIPATED EFFECTS AND ISSUES WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE DAM, WHICH WILL IMPOUND THIS LAKE.



I AM EXCITED TO BE HERE TODAY AS WE REFLECT ON THE TREMENDOUS COLLABORATIVE EFFORT THAT INFORMED THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT FOR THIS PROJECT AND EVEN TODAY PROVIDES OFF-SETTING MITIGATION FOR THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS. LIKEWISE, THE LAKE OWNER, NORTH TEXAS MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT CAN BE PROUD OF HOW MUCH THEY HAVE ACCOMPLISHED TO MEET THE GROWING WATER DEMAND FOR THIS REGION.