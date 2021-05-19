Memorial Day Trailer

Francesca Dorrity Gheller's story is one of tragedy and inspiration. Her son, raised in Vicenza and member of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Recruiting Team, was killed in action in 2002. Learn more about this Gold Star Mother and Spouse from USAG Italy's upcoming micro-documentary for Memorial Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795553
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-UN218-350
|Filename:
|DOD_108350427
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT