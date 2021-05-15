Jacob Daly, FHL wildlife biologist, brought a pet California king snake to the Fort Hunter Liggett Open House, May 15, 2021. It was a hit with the visitors (and the PAO staff!)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Snake on Display at FHL Open House, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
