    Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter at FHL Open House

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The U.S. Coast Guard flew a bright orange rescue helicopter to the Fort Hunter Liggett 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021. Several VIPs were treated to a short ride during the visit. It arrived after the World War II C-47 landed on the Schoonover Army Airfield dirt airstrip.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795455
    VIRIN: 210515-O-AP697-892
    Filename: DOD_108348754
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CA, US

    U.S. Coast Guard
    FHL80th

