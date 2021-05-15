WWII Warbird Lands at Fort Hunter Liggett

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795450" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The World War II Betsy's Biscuit Bomber C-47 from the Estrella Warbird Museum in Paso Robles, California landed at Schoonover Army Airfield at Fort Hunter Liggett during the post's 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021.



The FHL Fire Department sprayed water on the air strip just prior to the landing, and the touchdown was so gentle that very little dust was kicked up. It arrived with passengers who were treated to a variety of special events.