WWII Warbird Lands at Fort Hunter Liggett

The World War II Betsy's Biscuit Bomber C-47 from the Estrella Warbird Museum in Paso Robles, California landed at Schoonover Army Airfield at Fort Hunter Liggett during the post's 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021.
The FHL Fire Department sprayed water on the air strip just prior to the landing, and the touchdown was so gentle that very little dust was kicked up. It arrived with passengers who were treated to a variety of special events.
