    WWII Warbird Lands at Fort Hunter Liggett

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The World War II Betsy's Biscuit Bomber C-47 from the Estrella Warbird Museum in Paso Robles, California landed at Schoonover Army Airfield at Fort Hunter Liggett during the post's 80th Anniversary Open House, May 15, 2021.

    The FHL Fire Department sprayed water on the air strip just prior to the landing, and the touchdown was so gentle that very little dust was kicked up. It arrived with passengers who were treated to a variety of special events.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795450
    VIRIN: 210515-O-AP697-622
    Filename: DOD_108348701
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, WWII Warbird Lands at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FHL80
    WWII C-47

