88 MDG Deployers Return to Wright-Patterson AFB

88th Medical Group Airmen return from their deployment to Detroit, Michigan, in support of the Federal Emergency Management whole-of-government COVID response, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 18, 2021. These Airmen operated a COVID-19 vaccination site located at Ford Field and vaccinated around 5,000 people a day. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Darrius Parker)
|05.19.2021
|05.19.2021 16:21
|Package
|795442
|210518-F-VE661-1001
|DOD_108348613
|00:01:59
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|0
|0
