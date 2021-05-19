Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 MDG Deployers Return to Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Darrius Parker and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    88th Medical Group Airmen return from their deployment to Detroit, Michigan, in support of the Federal Emergency Management whole-of-government COVID response, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 18, 2021. These Airmen operated a COVID-19 vaccination site located at Ford Field and vaccinated around 5,000 people a day. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith and Darrius Parker)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795442
    VIRIN: 210518-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108348613
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    This work, 88 MDG Deployers Return to Wright-Patterson AFB, by Darrius Parker and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WPAFB
    Col Patrick Miller
    88 MDG
    COVID-19
    Vaccine Response

