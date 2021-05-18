Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Michelle C. Skubic, DLA Director, Global Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Watch DLA Director, VADM Michelle C. Skubic and DLA Senior Leaders brief the DLA workforce in a May 18, 2021, Global Town Hall. #DLAGlobalTownHall

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795301
    VIRIN: 210518-D-LU733-295
    Filename: DOD_108346804
    Length: 01:15:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Michelle C. Skubic, DLA Director, Global Town Hall, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT