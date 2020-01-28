Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Rosado 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Landon Quan, former 42nd Attack Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Adam, former 42nd ATKS superintendent discuss the end of the 42nd's combat operations at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2020. Landon and Adam flew the squadron's final sortie down-range out of Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795269
    VIRIN: 200128-F-HP405-028
    Filename: DOD_108346284
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd ATKS End of Operations, by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

