42nd ATKS End of Operations

Lt. Col. Landon Quan, former 42nd Attack Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Adam, former 42nd ATKS superintendent discuss the end of the 42nd's combat operations at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 28, 2020. Landon and Adam flew the squadron's final sortie down-range out of Creech AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)
|01.28.2020
|05.18.2021 15:39
|Package
|795269
|200128-F-HP405-028
|DOD_108346284
|00:01:42
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|0
|0
